The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday, 13th July 2022

The Way It Is;

Michael Fennelly, All Ireland Star joins Sue in studio to talk about his documentary which has aired last week and this week on KCLR. He looks ahead to the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final this weekend.

Tony McGahan of Carlow Astronomy talks us through the lastest extraordinary space discovery.

What is Endurance Riding? Marie Doodey and Peter O’Carroll join Sue and tell us all about it. We hear about an event taking place locally in September too.

Edwina Grace brings us more of her Black and Amber Tour as she visits Thomastown and parts of Kilkenny City. (New Park Close and De La Salle Place)