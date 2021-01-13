The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 13th of January 2021

On Wednesday’s Show,

The Taoiseach apologies to the survivors and those who are affected by The Mother and Baby Homes report, Domhnall Doyle from News on this,

Sue talks to historian Eoin Swithin Walsh, Paddy Daly who you heard talking about Thomastown County home yesterday, on The Mother and Baby Homes,

Chairman of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness and Green Party Cllr Maria Dollard, on Andrew’s motion for the council to acknowledge people buried in unmarked graves in Thomastown’s “The Shankyard”

Some weight loss tips with HSE Dietician Aislinn Murphy,

Niamh de Brún tells us about her online Boot camp classes,

And Trisha Hennessy on her food blog.