The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday, 14th December 2022

The Way It Is;

David Robert Grimes on California’s nuclear fusion development.

Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather tells us how cold it will be in the coming days.

Major General Kieran Brennan has the latest information on the war in Ukraine.

James Bradshaw has returned from a memorable trip to South Sudan. He fills us in on everything.

Padraig O’Gorman, Carlow County Council’s director of services, offers some advice for the coldsnap.

Our series, The Producers with Josephine Plettenberg. Sue and Josephine are visiting small producers all over Kilkenny and Carlow to showcase their produce and encourage people to shop for their food as much as possible locally. Today, they visit Riversfield Organic Farm where Vincent Grace told them about it’s operation.