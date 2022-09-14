The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday, 14th September 2022

The Way It Is;

Colm Keher, Principal of Loreto Secondary School is joined by two students and one past student to tell us all about the Loreto school and how they find it. Lily McDonnel (past student), Surabhi Gunjur Sathish (5th Year) and Amy Lawless (6th Year) tell us what they get up to in school.

Sue is joined by Brigid Fox and Thomas Murray. Thomas is a miniaturist and local historian, and is giving a talk and demonstration of his work in Myshall Community Centre this evening. We hear about Myshall’s contribution to the Decade of Centenaries.

South MEP Deirdre Clune on a dramatic day at the European Parliament.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Brian O Donoghue reacts to unease about his decision to open a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth.

Monica Hayes tells us about the dead birds increasingly turning up on Cullenstown beach near where she lives in Wexford