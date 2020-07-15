The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 15th July 2020

On Wednesday’s show…the sacking of Barry Cowen, pubs to open or not, we chat with Carlow Fine Gael Councillor Brian O’Donoghue and to former Fianna Fail TD Bobby Aylward. HSE Dietitian Aislinn Murphy on kids who just won’t eat and smarter eating for better sleep. A trip around French born, Durrow gardener, Tanguy de Toulgoet vegetable plot – he has a very particular method of growing his produce. Kilkenny man Joe Doyle has written a book on early teacher training in Ireland in the 19th Century and in our weekly series on the Blackstairs Mountains we focus on the village of Myshall