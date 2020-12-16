Catch UpThe Way It Is
The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 16th December 2020
It’s our book special between now and five o’clock with great lover and seller of books Khan Kiely of Khan’s Books in Kilkenny,
It’s a somewhat slimmed down Covid version this year, without our usual live music, kids and other guests in studio, but we have loads of books to give away and plenty of recommendations for kids and adults for books for Christmas from John Kinsella, Martin Bridgeman, Khan Kiely and Joe Dunphy
Also today dietician Aislinn Murphy on facing the festive food,
Laura Maloney has had her Kilkenny home taken over by a film crew for her boy’s Ace My Space appearance
And Dr. Mairín Ryan on HIQA’s recommendations to NPHET on will people won’t people take up the Vaccine when it arrives.