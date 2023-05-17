The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday, 17th May 2023

The Way It Is;

One mother tells of her daughter’s coeliac diagnosis and how the management of it has been progressing. We also hear what the condition is and how early diagnosis can make all the difference.

Eoin Swithin Walsh is back, coming to the end of his story of Kilkenny in Times of Revolution.

There is good news for those thinking of solar panels, as they are going to be cheaper.

Minister Heather Humphries officially opened the newly restored Sessions House in Thomastown today.