Catch UpThe Way It Is

The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday, 17th May 2023

Catch up on today's show here

Photo of Shannon Redmond Shannon Redmond17/05/2023
The Way It Is with Sue Nunn
The Way It Is with Sue Nunn

The Way It Is; 

One mother tells of her daughter’s coeliac diagnosis and how the management of it has been progressing. We also hear what the condition is and how early diagnosis can make all the difference.

Eoin Swithin Walsh is back, coming to the end of his story of Kilkenny in Times of Revolution.

There is good news for those thinking of solar panels, as they are going to be cheaper.

Minister Heather Humphries officially opened the newly restored Sessions House in Thomastown today.

Photo of Shannon Redmond Shannon Redmond17/05/2023
JNLR Listenership survey Q1 2023
JNLR Listenership survey Q1 2023