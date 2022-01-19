The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 19th January 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Working our way back to fitness, Sue talks to Dr Niamh Murphy of WIT,

James Walsh of Walsh’s Toyota in Kilkenny on new cars and this year’s trends,

Remembering Patrick Lydon who has died yesterday (Tuesday). Etaoin Houlihan pays tribute,

What to look out for in the year ahead in education, Janine Kennedy, journalist with Irish Country Living fills us in,

Dr Mick Crotty on a new way of looking at weight. He chats about his new medical weight management clinic, the first of it’ in Ireland

And local TD Kathleen Funchion on the first day back in the Dáil, payments for front line health workers and a new bank holiday.