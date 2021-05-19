The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 19th May 2021

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s Show,

Chap Cleere on Kilkenny left out in the University stakes and what exactly is coming down the tracks in housing reform as announced yesterday,

Eating mindfully…whats that? How can it help us have good eating habits? Dietician Aislinn Murphy on this,

Edward Hayden and Sinead de Butleir, two of the new ambassadors for Kilkenny Tourism, talks about More to Explore Campaign,

Tony Coy on how he coped during the lockdown,

Nicola Wolfe of Menopause Maze talking about Menopause,

And Dr Kieran Harkin on the announcement that Pfizer are to manufacture Covid vaccines in Ireland