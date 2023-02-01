The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday, 1st February 2023

The Way It Is:

The Producers with Josephine Plettenberg: We meet Pedros Consulas from Greece who has a regular stall at Carlow Market where he sells Tahihi and is also a small producer of olive oil. With thanks to Local Enterprise Carlow.

Eoin Swithin Walsh, Author of Kilkenny in Times of Revolution, tells us about the months January and February during the Civil War in Kilkenny. Cllr. Maria Dollard discusses latest news like the nursing homes scandal, and people with disabilities being denied payment. We also chat with her about St. Brigid’s Day. Matt O’Keeffe on the death of former IFA President Padraig Walsh. Pat Durkin and Ian McCullough of Birdwatch Ireland, tells us about the birds associated with St. Brigid – Linnet Skylark and Oystercatcher.

Listen back here: