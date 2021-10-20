The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 20th October 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show

Nightclubs, bingo halls and more. How close are we to knowing the details of how they will all be operating? Eddie Langton and the great Johnny Barry discuss.

Head of Business Development with Inland Fisheries Ireland, Suzanne Campion talks us through the new Wild Salmon & Sea Trout Tagging Scheme.

Estate agent Ella Dunphy on valuing your house for the local property tax which is coming up soon.

Pauline McLynn on how you can rescue a lovely hen,

Darragh O Loughlin of the Irish Pharmaceutical Union on rolling out the

booster jabs.

A Boiled Water Notice has been issued in Carlow. We get the latest from Jim Fitzgerald from Irish Water

And preparing for retirement if that’s what you want to do. In-person pre-retirement courses return to Kilkenny