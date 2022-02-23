The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 23rd February 2022

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s show,

Minister of State for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne, on the developments on Ukraine and Ireland’s role to it.

Pauline McLynn talks about the Hen Rescue Operation, led by the LittleHill Animal Rescue, that happening in March.

We meet two Eastern Europeans, Liviu Iftime and Maria Edinciuc, whose home is Kilkenny and hear about the impact of what’s going on in Ukraine on themselves and their families back in their home countries of Moldova and Romania close to the Ukranian border.

Edwina has been out and about getting views on the Golfgate issue and how Phil Hogan was treated after.

Jim Mulhall talks about the sanctions against Russia and how they might affect Agriculture in Ireland.

Tom Britton, owner of Marble City Travels, tells us the potential effects on travel and tourism with the unfolding situations between Russia and Ukraine.