The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 26th January 2022

The Way It Is;



On Wednesday’s Show,

Senator Malcolm Byrne comments on the illegal dumping problem in Ireland especially all over the countryside. He also discusses the devastating effects of online bullying.

To cheer us up, The St Patricks Day Wheelbarrow Parade goes ahead this year in Thomastown. Mags Morrissey of Thomastown Community Network on this.

Is the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service fit for purpose after the shocking report on the service in Kerry? Cllr Maria Dollard on this.

Our Vet Richard Ryan talks big animals today, cows, calves, ewes and lambs in particular.

Bishop Michael Burrows is leaving Kilkenny for pastures new. He is elected as the next Bishop of Tuam Limerick and Kilaloe.

And Cllr Adrienne Wallace on vile interruptions to last nights webinar on gender violence.