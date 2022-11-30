The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Wednesday, 30th November 2022

The Way It Is:

The Producers with Josephine Plettenberg: A visit to Malone’s Fruit Farm in Ballon.James Malone is also Chairman of Carlow Farmer’s market. With thanks to Local Enterprise Carlow.

Fonsie Mealy tells us about upcoming Christmas Rare Books & Collectors’ Sale.

Patrick Rafter, violinist and conductor extaordinaire, joins us ahead of his concert at St John’s Priory on the 1st December.

We hear from Deputy Director Shelley O’Neill about a HIQA report on the effectiveness of face masks.

Green MEP Grace O’Sullivan on plastic packaging.