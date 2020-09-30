The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 30th September 2020

On Wednesday’s show, Domhnall Doyle sat in for Sue Nunn to bring you this great show.

On the show we had Glenn Tector from Sonix Entertainment chat to us about Insurance costs.

Domhnall chatted to James O’Shea from Iverk Produce about all things compostable including his new compostable potato bags.

Paul Thornton, Principal of Tullow Community School, chats to Domhnall about the error in the Leaving Cert results and grades.

Aislinn Murphy our resident HSE Dietician chats to Domhnall about the new children’s food pyramid and children’s diets.

Chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council Professor John Fitzgerald chats about climate change and what we can do to help.

Sean Butler from USEXLEX and Pat O’Neill chat to Domhnall about Joe Biden and Donald Trumps US election last night.

Pat O’Neill explains to Domhnall the difficulties Pat Deering will face while running in the Seanad Bye-election.

We have the next monologue from our Confinement Monologue Series, 30 Dark Red Liquid and Shards of Glass by Rosie Hayes.