The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday, 31st August 2022

The Way It Is:

Jackie Keighly of St Canice’s’ Credit Union on what supports and loans are available for back to school expenses.

Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donoghue and Jonathan Lynch of the National Ambulance Service tell Sue about the Blue Light Parade and Static Display that is happening in Kilkenny on Saturday (3rd September).

Jackie’s 53 year old brother is “stuck” in a nursing home with a broken pelvis.

Dr. Paula Greally is back. She talks about headlice and how to treat them as children return to school.

Last December farmer shareholders at Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited voted in favour of purchasing the remaining 40% stake in Glanbia Ireland from Glanbia PLC to become the outright owners of the Irish dairy and grain business. If you’ve been listening across the day you’ll have heard that Glanbia Co-Op and Glanbia Ireland revealed its new name: Tirlán. Though there are some business agreements in place with Glanbia PLC, that entity is separate and will be based just off the Kilkenny Ring Road. While Tirlán’s headquarters are at the city’s new Abbey Quarter – their three-floor space there has capacity for up to 250 people and they’re set to move in in the next fortnight or so. Our Edwina Grace was at the reveal and spoke to the new brand ambassador, rugby’s Tadhg Furlong, and others – first, Tirlán Chair John Murphy.

Ultan Connolly of Citizen’s Information on the supports that are available to parents and guardians of children going back to school.