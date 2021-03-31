The Way It Is With Sue Nunn Wednesday 31st March 2021

The Way It Is,

On Wednesday’s show,

Today, we speak to Gareth Byrne of Michelin star Campagne on coping with lockdown, the prospect of opening up in the summer and plans for outdoor dining,

Rocker, author, and artist Mim Scala tells us about his books and how he’s getting on after being vaccinated,

Food Blogger Trisha Hennessy shares her Lemon Drizzle Simnel recipe perfect for Easter,

Domhnall Doyle updates us on all the new measures and vaccine cohorts,

John Doyle tells about MEND (Men Ending Domestic Abuse) and how to address male perpetrators of domestic violence,

And Mary Teehan, owner of The Truffle Fairy, on their chocolate Easter eggs