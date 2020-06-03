The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 3rd June 2020

On Wednesday’s show, KCLR listener Margaret Dawson and one time MRSA campaigner, sad that she is not allowed back to volunteer because she’s 70 years of age. The Staffordshire terrier, hero of Graiguenamanagh involved in a river rescue. KCLR Presenter Martin Bridgeman on his show, music and mental health and his ongoing adoption journey. HSE Dietician Aislinn Murphy on milk, the dizzying array of the stuff on our supermarket shelves. Bennettsbridge farmer Suzanna Crampton on the State of her native United States of America and we have another story from the Blackstairs Mountains, this time on the Raheenleigh Water Treatment Plant