The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 5th August 2020

On Wednesday’s show, the pubs, the GAA and more have all been effected by the delayed emergence from lockdown and Sue talks with Ned Quinn, Chairman of the GAA Games Control Committee and Gerry Mellett of the Ardattin Inn. HSE dietician Aislinn Murphy on getting our seven fruit and veg a day and how our body reaps the benefits of this food. Mountain farmer Martin Shannon and Tomás McCarthy on the Borris Sheep Breeders Sale scheduled to take place on the 15th August. We remember John Hume whose funeral took place today with Rory Healy, Funeral Director in Carlow who recalls his visit to open the new Credit Union in Askea in 2004. Corporal Michael McLoughlin retired from the Defence Forces today and Sue talks to him about his career and plans for his retirement. Finally our weekly programme from the Blackstairs series focuses on wildlife and the flora and fauna that can be found on the mountain landscape.