The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 6th July 2022

The Way It Is;

Local councillor Maria Dollard reacts to yesterday’s jailing of a young woman for the manslaughter of her baby.

We hear about a new lease of life for St Patrick’s Centre in Kilkenny, Annette Ryan and Selina Doyle tell us more.

Johnny Dowling of Intosport on the availability of the Kilkenny colours as we approach the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final.

Robbie Dowling reports back from the Kilkenny Senior Hurlers Media Night at Langtons.

Dr Paula Greally talks about kidney cancer and how much Vit D we should be taking.

Sinead Kehoe on fellow Wexford woman Ursula Jacob and the hate she has been receiving.

Sinead Burke talks All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship at the Mullinavat Cúl Camp.