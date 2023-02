The Way It Is;

Mairead Boland CEO of L’Arche Ireland and Northern Ireland joins Sue to react to the very shocking report on the sexual abuse of women by L’Arche Founder, Jean Vanier.

We hear about a John Prine Celebration Show coming to the Watergate.

Freddie Scala tells us about the amazing highs and lows of his recent career.

The Producers with Josephine Plettenberg; today, they visit Bosco’s Garden.