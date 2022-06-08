The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 8th June 2022

The Way It Is;

A dizzying array of international and national authors, theatre and film directors, writers, jounalists and musicians decend this weekend on the beautiful town of Borris, Hugo Jellet Director of the Festival of Writing and Ideas at Borris House tells us what to expect.

Our resident GP Dr. Paula Greally is discussing haemorroids or piles. What causes them and how to treat them.

Eoin Swithin Walsh on what was happening in Kilkenny 100 years ago today.

Edwina Grace has been meeting some of today’s State Exam student at Abbey Community.

We hear about tonight’s Ireland Ukraine match from Robbie Dowling of KCLR Sport.

Cllr Maria Dollard on an award won by Piltown Community Hub.

A Ukrainian soccer fan living in Kilkenny chats soccer with Sue and Tetianna.