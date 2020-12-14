The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 9th December 2020

On Wednesday’s Show,

Therese Kelly of the Neville Group on expansion for the Rivercourt Hotel in Kilkenny,

HSE Dietician Aislinn Murphy on good eating for teenage girls,

A new foundation launched today committed to improving the mental health of young people, Rob Connolly on the JC Foundation.

Some Vincent de Paul Volunteers on a challenging year to say the least, Mary Tyrell and Eddie Kennedy on the year they’ve had in SVP.

Pat Boyd, new chairman on the year ahead for Keep Kilkenny beautiful,

And Eoin Swithin Walsh on 100 years ago capture of Ernie O Malley at Woodstock Inistioge