The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday, 9th December 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show

We announce the winners of yesterday’s Khan’s Book bonanza give away,

Concern at a spate of Haybarn fires in the Callan area. There has been multiple reported barn fires in the last 3 months. Cllr Joe Lyons gives his opinion on the matter.

A local farmer and Carlow Cllr Charlie Murphy has serious issues with Green MEP Ciaran Cuffe and what he had to say about the banks and young farmers. MEP Ciaran Cuffe wrote a letter to bank bosses outlining his concern about young farmers being awarded large loans for their farming.

Eddie Scally, KCLR Presenter of Full Time on the Hurling All Stars.

The Medical Director of the Aislinn Adolencent Treatment Centre in Ballyraggett Dr. Sophia Keane on the work she does.

Stephanie McDermott a lecturer at Carlow College on new hope for the undocumented,

Marian Flannery tells us how Yulefest is going and what is coming up as storm Barra forced rescheduling dates.

Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonight’s Farm show,

And Gary and Amy O’Keeffe with an update on StrongGens. Two teachers who help teach children in Crisis.