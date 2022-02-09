The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 9th February 2022

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s Show,

Sue visited Kilkenny’s newest venture called ‘Clay Rooms Kilkenny’. Clayrooms is a pottery school which has opened its doors to students in the last few weeks in Colliers Lane.

Tracy Sweeney on having to pay €100 every time her child needs to see a doctor because many GPs won’t see children unless they have a negative PCR test.

Sergeant Gary Gordon makes a welcome return to the show with important information for delivery drivers.

Fergal Cantwell of Envirobead Retrofit chats about retrofitting and yesterday’s Government announcement.

We hear about the launch of the Columban Way in Carlow on Saturday, 19th Feb 2022. Eileen O’Rourke of Carlow Tourism and Patsey McClean, Chair of Friends of St. Columbanus on this.