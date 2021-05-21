The Week: From Cyber Attack to Weather Woes and a whole lot in-between

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on-air and online.

The past few days has pretty much been dominated by the cyber attack on the HSE’s IT systems and subsequent fall-out and we’ve featured a number of varied voices on this topic.

The case surrounding the death of Kilkenny woman Ann ‘Nancy’ Smyth kick-started a new series on TG4 while, when wondering about the use of the Irish language in modern-day Ireland, there was only one lady to turn to: the formidable Bride de Roiste in Carlow.

What does the term non-binary mean and is there a wider conversation to have?

And what’s with the weather lately? Find out what’s going on, what’s in store and what to watch on the small screen when it all gets too much.

HSE Hacked

The cyberattack on the HSE’s IT systems was a story that broke just over a week ago (read that here) and it looks like its impact will be felt for some time.

We’ve been hearing from various people on this over the week, beginning on Monday’s The Way It Is when our Sue Nunn was joined by local Consultant Cardiologist Michael Conway:

On Tuesday morning, General Manager at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny, Anne Slattery, joined our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin to give an update:

She was followed on the same programme by retired General Practitioner John Cuddihy who chairs the liaison group between the hospital and GPs:

And Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services had something to say too about protecting your business from similar activity:

Sue Nunn then on The Way It Is spoke with UPMC Aut Even‘s Gwen Daniels about the assistance they were giving to colleagues at other local facilities:

Dr Justin Kwong outlined how he and GP colleagues were impacted:

And there was advice from Paul Delahunty of Carlow based Stryve Secure Cloud and Security Experts on Wednesday’s KCLR Live:

We’ve updates each day in our News and programming on how services across Carlow and Kilkenny are doing so make sure you tune in for that and more.

My Unique Individuality

After the recent news that pop star Demi Lovato is non-binary, our Shauna Mc Hugh decided to chat to a local expert to find out exactly what the term means.

Matthew Kelly is with Carlow’s LGBTQ youth group My Unique Individuality – many of the members identify as non-binary and use ‘they/them’ pronouns.

Listen back here as Matthew discusses his own local perspective on the topic, which aired on KCLR Live: as part of the This Is How We Do It series:

Life in Irish

Edward Hayden spoke with Bride de Roiste about the Irish language in life today on last week’s The Saturday Show …

Marú inár Measc: Ann ‘Nancy’ Smyth

TG4 kicked off its new docuseries, ‘Marú inár Measc’, on Wednesday’s night with a Kilkenny case.

Ann ‘Nancy’ Smyth was found dead following a fire at her Wolfe Tone Street home in the city on 11 September, 1987. Initially thought to have died in the blaze, it was soon apparent that something more sinister had taken place.

Three decades on a man was finally found guilty of her murder.

Ahead of the programme airing Nancy’s nephew Des Murphy and Midas Productions’ Ann Ní Chiobhain reminded us of the story on KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin, who also contributed to the show …

Weather Woes

We’ve seen some range of weather this week, from warm sunny heat to thunderstorms with some massive hailstones in Callan:

Kilkenny Weather‘s Niall Dollard joined our Sue Nunn for a chat about it all and to outline what’s on the way on The Way It Is:

And for when the weather’s really bad, Sue was joined by Cara O’Doherty who had some TV suggestions to enjoy:

