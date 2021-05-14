HSE shuts down IT system after major cyber attack but Carlow Kilkenny vaccination centres not affected

The HSE has shut down its entire IT system after a major cyber attack.

The health organisation’s confirmed there’s been a “significant ransomware attack” on its IT systems and has shut down the entire network to protect them.

It’s apologised for the inconvenience caused to patients and the public.

Covid vaccinations aren’t affected and are going ahead as planned, including at the Carlow and Kilkenny vaccination centres which are operating as normal.

The Rotunda has cancelled all appointments for today, except for women who are more than 36 weeks pregnant.

It’s urging people not to attend the hospital unless it’s an emergency.

It’s not yet known if other hospitals and services are impacted – stay tuned for updates.