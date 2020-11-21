The Week: Jobs boost for Carlow, Kilkenny Business Awards, ‘revenge porn’

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on air and online this past week.

UNUM Carlow Expansion

Amid all of the doom, gloom and concern over Covid-19, it’s great to have a good news story to focus on.

Thankfully, we had plenty of good news this week, including an exciting update from Unum in Carlow.

US Presidential Election

Much has been said of the US Presidential Election and even now we find ourselves still covering the topic in our news & talk programmes on a near daily basis. There’s great interest in it locally but in the build up to election day it was difficult finding somebody sympathetic to those in Donald Trump’s corner.

Step forward then local lady Emma, who some time ago joined our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is (weekdays 4-6pm). She was keen to see some balance and put forward her positive views Trump’s administration.

However with Joe Biden set to become the 46th President in January, our Carlow based political junkie was back on the airwaves to give her views on the voting aftermath:

Kilkenny Chamber Business Awards

Kilkenny Chamber Business Awards for 2020 took place this year. The celebration moved online as well as on air here on KCLR and into the pages of the KIlkenny People newspaper. Read all about it and hear from the winners and more here or click on the photo below

Data Dump

A discovery was made this week of a major ‘data dump’ of tens of thousands of images of Irish women & young girls. While not all uploaded were revenge porn, it led to the setting up of an online petition calling for such activity to become a criminal offence.

That petition has far exceeded its initial target of 50,000 signatures.

Music Generation Kilkenny

We got word in the newsroom that some of Kilkenny’s younger talent were set to feature on TV and after it happened we popped up a piece about it – read about that and watch the crew’s video here

While Sue Nunn spoke to some of those involved on The Way It Is:

