Six Kilkenny youths bring their talents to a national audience

Music Generation Kilkenny members have captured the hearts of the nation after a TV appearance this afternoon.

Laura, Charlotte, Clodagh, Katie, Enya and Cathal debuted their own track ‘Feel The Victory’ on RTÉ2’s ‘After School Hub’.

The video for it showcases their abilities with musical instruments while also featuring a number of locations across Kilkenny City including Kilkenny Castle Park, Kieran Street and the Town Hall/Tholsel.

For more on the this see here

If you missed it, watch here: