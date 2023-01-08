The year 2022 was one of the busiest for the Barnardos shop in Carlow

2022 was one of the busiest years for Barnardos’ shop in Carlow.

The charity’s retail operations manager says they are grateful for the community’s support over the last year, but they also recognise that the increased footfall is likely to be a sign of the times.

The charity is appealing to anyone who may have received unwanted toys over Christmas to donate them.

Collette Miller says all the money spent in the shop goes into funding their services.

Speaking with KCLR she said “We’ve got a number of services in the Carlow area and they would include lots of different things like family support services, some early years interventions, breakfast clubs, we have wizards of words reading support problems for children, so there’s a huge variety of services going on across the country and the Carlow area”