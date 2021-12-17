The Zoo: It’s Been So Long – new documentary on Kilkenny music venue to air this Monday

Remember the Zoo club in Kilkenny?

For a generation, it was the place to be on a Sunday afternoon, particularly in the mid-2000s, dubbed at one time “a home for misfits and metalheads” in the Marble City.

Rock and metal nights on a Friday or Saturday were for years followed up with all-ages shows on a Sunday afternoon that gave a home and a platform to young, up-and-coming Kilkenny bands and a space with a captive audience for touring acts.

The Parliament Street venue gave rise to bands like Nearly Dead Jim, Slave Zero, Itchy Trigger Finger, Gigotos, Myp Et Jeep, Crucifractuce, Atrax Mantis and so many more.

This Monday, just after 6pm, KCLR is set to air The Zoo: It’s Been So Long, a one-off documentary feature by Shane O’Keeffe that explores the impact the Zoo club had on some of those bands, musicians and the local music scene in Kilkenny at the time.

The documentary features the voices of Andrew McGuinness, Jimmy Trigger (Itchy Trigger Finger), Evan Prendergast (Mantra, Worn Out), Shane Corcoran (Crucifracture), Steve O’Brien (Oh Bryan), Bob Ryan (Nearly Dead Jim) and more.

Over a decade has passed since the Zoo closed its doors, many still yearning for its return.

If you want a trip down memory lane, make sure to tune in on-air, online, or via the KCLR app.

The Zoo: It’s Been So Long was made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland’s Sound And Vision Fund through the television license fee. It airs on Monday 20 December at 6.10pm.