Theft of e-scooter from outside a Carlow town shop under investigation
It happened on Saturday afternoon
An e-scooter went missing from outside a shop in Carlow Town on Saturday afternoon.
Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened on Tullow Street between 3:35pm and 3:40pm.
The Unagi transportation device is described as black with yellow sticker, red stripes and Romanian writing.
Anybody with information on the theft or who’s offered a similar item for sale should contact their local garda station.