Theft of e-scooter from outside a Carlow town shop under investigation

It happened on Saturday afternoon

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace28/03/2022
Image: Tullow Street Carlow from Google Maps

An e-scooter went missing from outside a shop in Carlow Town on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened on Tullow Street between 3:35pm and 3:40pm.

The Unagi transportation device is described as black with yellow sticker, red stripes and Romanian writing.

Anybody with information on the theft or who’s offered a similar item for sale should contact their local garda station.

 

