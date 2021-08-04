Thefts from and damage to a number of vehicles under investigation by Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny

A number of incidents involving thefts from cars and/or criminal damage to vehicles are being investigated by Gardaí locally.

A number of items were taken from a car parked in the driveway of a house in Castleview, Graiguecullen on Monday night.

A silver Mp3 player, a spare car key and a drivers licence were taken from the black Hyundai i30.

Separately, but on the same night, the windscreen of a car driving along O’Brien Road in Carlow was hit by a stone which is believed to have been intentionally thrown.

The windscreen of the silver Hyundai ix35 was damaged shortly after 10pm.

Between 11pm on Sunday night and 9am on Monday morning the passenger door was scratched on a grey Volkswagen Jetta which was parked on the street at De Loughrey Place in Kilkenny.

If you’ve information on any of the incidents above, please contact your local Garda station.