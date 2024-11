There was travel disruption in Carlow last night (Thursday) when a lorry crashed into the railway bridge on Staplestown Road.

The incident happend around 7pm when an articulated Lorry failed to get under the bridge.

KCLR News understands that Irish Rail have inspected the bridge and there doesnt seem to be any reports of any structural damage.

KCLR have reached out to Irish Rail for comment.