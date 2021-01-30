“There remains a level of infection in the population which is double that seen at the peak of incidence last October” says CMO

Carlow now has the country’s second-highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid19.

It stands at 746.5 with just Monaghan ahead on a rate of 1101.2, both considerably higher than the national figure of 536.6.

Kilkenny meanwhile has the fourth lowest at 277.1.

It’s as 36 new cases have been this evening confirmed in Carlow with 16 more in Kilkenny, among 1,414 nationwide.

79 more Covid19 related deaths have also been announced.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan says “We have experienced over 1,000 deaths and more than 100,000 cases in January 2021. We have reported more cases in one month than we experienced throughout 2020. This shows just how quickly this disease can spread and how much it can impact public health”.

He adds “The efforts by all of the population in following the basic public health advice has seen us reduce the incidence of the disease very rapidly compared to most countries in Europe”.

And Dr Holohan also points out “Despite the recent, significant decrease in cases, there remains a level of infection in the population which is double that seen at the peak of incidence last October. The next few weeks need to see us maintain compliance with all of the measures that are in place so that we can get to levels of the disease that are as low as possible.”