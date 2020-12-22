“There will be casualties if it’s not attended to” says Carlow councillor of kilometre stretch on Barrow Track

A popular walking spot in Carlow is in an “outrageous condition”.

So says Cllr Tommy Kinsella, who’s raised concerns about a stretch along the Barrow Track which has a number of potholes in it.

He’s calling on the County Council to carry out repair works on the route as a matter of urgency.

The Fine Gael Cllr says the issue is affecting a significant portion of the amenity, telling KCLR News “The first kilometre if you go down along into St Mullins the walk by the Barrow down to the first lock it’s in an outrageous condition, I went down myself the other day and I got afraid even driving along it because the Barrow was in full flight on one side, you have the bare width of a motorcar and really there’s big, big craters in it, now this is the area when anyone visits St Mullins, it’s the first area they start out on their walk on the Barrow line, they start there”.

He adds “Our local engineer did contact Waterways Ireland, they said that they couldn’t fill the potholes because some of the components in the potholes might interfere with the fish species in the river so I’m calling for Carlow County Council, Waterways Ireland and Parks and Wildlife to get together once and for all and sort this problem out, it’s scandalous the state that this kilometre of road is in, there will be casualties if it’s not attended to”.