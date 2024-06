The statistics say one in seven males have experienced domestic abuse

Laura Ryan is a male domestic support worker with Bagenasltwon Family Resource Centre and today they held an event in the Woodford Dolem Hotel in Carlow called “Men Hurt Too”

It’s often we only hear the women’s experience, but it’s important to know that they’re men out there and they could be someone you speak with, whether it’s your neighbour, friend or family member

Laura had a chat to our News Reporter Martin Quilty