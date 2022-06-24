There’s a new Bishop of Cashel, Ferns & Ossory.

Archdeacon Adrian Wilkinson has been elected by Church of Ireland’s House of Bishops, and will be consecrated as a bishop at a later date that has yet to be set.

The 53-year-old Bishop-elect has been serving as Archdeacon of Cork, Cloyne and Ross since 2014 and is a former Chaplain of Maynooth University.

He succeeds the Rt Revd Michael Burrows, who was translated as Bishop of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe in April.

The Bishop-elect says ‘I am humbled and honoured to have been elected Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory. While I will be sorry to leave Cork, a place where I have served very happily for over twenty years, I look forward to this new chapter in ministry. My childhood years were spent in Cashel, Ferns and Ossory and I look forward to working with the clergy and people there in the years ahead, as we proclaim our faith in word and action.’