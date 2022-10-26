“They made 150 people sound like 10,000” – Carlow man Joe Redmond witnesses Ireland beating England at T-20 Cricket World Cup

The man seen on TV in a GAA jersey at today’s historic sporting moment is from Carlow.

Joe Redmond went to the MCG in Melbourne to see Ireland beating England at the T-20 Cricket World Cup while on holiday in Australia – wearing his Carlow jersey.

Joe says the Irish team may not have had a huge number of fans in the stadium to see it – but they were well supported nonetheless:

“There’s a small number of Irish fans that were there because in Australia here it was Wednesday afternoon at 3 pm, so whatever Irish is in Melbourne would be working and everything else but there were very low numbers there but for the amount of people that were there, they made 150 people sound like 10,000,” said Joe.

You can listen back to Joe’s full chat with his daughter Shannon Redmond here: