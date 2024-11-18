St. Mullins’ senior hurlers bowed out of the AIB Leinster Club Senior Hurling Championship after a spirited 1-17 to 1-12 defeat to Kilcormac-Killoughey at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday.

Despite the loss, manager Tommy Buggy was full of admiration for his players, emphasizing their commitment and resilience in challenging circumstances.

“They’re a brilliant bunch, they’re an unbelievable bunch, and they will always die fighting,” Buggy said. “They’ll never let their club down or themselves down. Today is just proof of that.”

The Carlow champions faced a daunting task, having not played a competitive match since their county championship victory in August. In contrast, Kilcormac-Killoughey came into the game with momentum, fresh off their October triumph in the Offaly county final against Ballinamere.

Kilcormac-Killoughey controlled much of the first half, building a 1-08 to 0-05 lead at the break. However, St. Mullins showed tremendous character to battle their way back into the game, narrowing the gap with a strong second-half performance.

St. Mullins will reflect on their season with pride, having once again proven themselves as Carlow’s dominant hurling force. For Kilcormac-Killoughey, their sights are now set on the Leinster semi-finals as they continue their push for provincial glory aiming for their first Leinster title since 2012.

