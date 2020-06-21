Thieves targeting graves in St Mary’s cemetery

A local TD is highlighting the issue of theft from a Carlow graveyard in recent days.

Things such as candles and flowers have been robbed from several gravestones.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says she has received multiple calls from people who have noticed these items missing from loved ones resting places in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Speaking to KCLR, the Fianna Fail TD says it is very disheartening for anyone who is mourning and is upsetting and must be stopped now.