Third court appearance due for the man charged with having explosive material in Kilkenny

The man charged with having explosives in Kilkenny last Friday will have to appear in court again on the first of September.

The male in his 30s was arrested on Friday night after the material was found at an address on Church Lane in the city.

He was charged with possession of explosives and appeared before Kilkenny District Court twice this week

He’s been further remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison and is due to appear in court again by video-link in two weeks time.