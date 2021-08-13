This is how we dance: preparations underway for Culture Night in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

Never more than now have we yearned for a celebration and it seems an answer is coming in the form of Culture Night.

The annual moment of music, movement and more is set to unfold on September 17 online and at locations across the country.

At least four of the events listed so far are based in Kilkenny – at Kilkenny Castle, the Medieval Mile Museum, Butler Gallery at Evans’ Home and from Castlecomer Library (full details here) – but there’s lots more to savour online (full programme here).

Get a flavour of the fun here: