This Is How We Do It: Brightening up your lockdown with Carlow Paint Hub

This week, Shauna's been chatting to Kate Gaynor all about how to add a pop of colour to your home

Photo of Shauna McHugh Shauna McHugh Send an email 05/02/2021
We’re back with another edition of This Is How We Do It, and this time we have quite a familiar guest!

Kate Gaynor, of Carlow’s Paint Hub, has joined us on KCLR Live in previous lockdowns.

While many of us grabbed the rollers and paint brushes to keep busy over the summer, in Lockdown 3 our DIY projects have had to be adapted for the recent awful weather.

To hear how you can still become a pro decorator indoors, our reporter Shauna McHugh grilled Kate for some tips.

Listen back here;

 
