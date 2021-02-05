This Is How We Do It: Brightening up your lockdown with Carlow Paint Hub

We’re back with another edition of This Is How We Do It, and this time we have quite a familiar guest! Kate Gaynor, of Carlow’s Paint Hub, has joined us on KCLR Live in previous lockdowns. While many of us grabbed the rollers and paint brushes to keep busy over the summer, in Lockdown 3 our DIY projects have had to be adapted for the recent awful weather. To hear how you can still become a pro decorator indoors, our reporter Shauna McHugh grilled Kate for some tips. Listen back here;