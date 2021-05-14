This Is How We Do It: Career Guidance with Brian Comerford

She’s leaving her renowned talk show after over 3,000 episodes, claiming it’s no longer a creative challenge for her.

Brian Comerford, a guidance counsellor based in Thomastown with over 20 years of experience, says the lockdowns of the past year have given people time for similar reflections about their own careers.

If you’re not a big star with a bank account like Ellen’s though, he says it’s important to assess any potential job changes carefully.

Our reporter Shauna McHugh grilled him for tips on how to plan your next career move the right way- listen back below;