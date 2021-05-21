This Is How We Do It: Coming Out and Understanding Pronouns

Pop star Demi Lovato surprised fans across the world this week by coming out as non-binary.

In an emotional video, the singer announced that they no longer identify as female, and now use the pronouns ‘they/them’.

The news has sparked conversation internationally about gender expression and what it truly means to be non-binary.

However, the same conversation has long been going on in Carlow youth group MUI, My Unique Identity, which helps local members of the LGBT community.

To learn more about the topic, our Shauna Mc Hugh’s been chatting to MUI’s Matthew Kelly, who came out as pansexual when he was 13 years old.

Listen back here to his tips on navigating the coming out process and getting people’s pronouns right;