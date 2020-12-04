Shop Carlow Kilkenny
This Is How We Do It: Public Speaking with Katherine Ryan

This week, our reporter Shauna's been learning how to deliver the perfect speech or presentation, thanks to Katherine Ryan of Kilkenny Toastmasters

Shauna McHugh, KCLR
Our reporter Shauna Mc Hugh has been on a mission this week.
She was recently invited to speak to the lovely students of Presentation Secondary School Kilkenny about everything we do here at KCLR.
While talking to a room full of human faces rather than into a microphone in studio was a welcome change of pace, she sadly realised that there’s much more to public speaking than just picturing everyone naked!!!
To help her prepare properly, Katherine Ryan of the ‘Kilkenny Toastmasters Club’ gave her some great tips in this week’s ‘This Is How We Do It’.
