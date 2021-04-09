KCLR NewsNews & Sport
This Is How We Do It: The Pro’s Guide to Makeup
This week, Shauna's been chatting to Carlow makeup artist Anne Hutton
|Despite lockdown leaving us with few reasons to get dolled up anymore, many people are still passionate about their makeup!
Using YouTube tutorials and new products to experiment with your look has become a hobby for many who are stuck indoors.
Few know how to perfect that look better than Anne Hutton- a Carlow makeup artist who’s also launching her own beeswax range of skincare products.
For her tips on how to nail the make-up basics, our reporter Shauna McHugh grilled Anne for some tips.
Listen back here: