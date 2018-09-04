This little piggy went to...? Hunt is on for missing hog, Napoleon, in Kilkenny

You’ve heard of this little piggy going to market, well this little piggy needs to come home!

The hunt is on for a hog that’s missing from around the Woodsgift area of Kilkenny.

Napoleon the elderly boar trotted off on Monday afternoon but he was spotted near the Valley Inn on Tuesday morning.

His owner, Catherine, is hoping there’s no sinister twist in the tail and that he’s simply hiding out in a field somewhere.

He’s about 16 years of age and he has a partner and piglet at home, who Catherine says are forlorn since he went missing.

If you’ve seen Napoleon you can contact KCLR by text/whastapp on 083 3069696 or by phone on 1890 90 96 96.