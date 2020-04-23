Thomastown costume designer helping to make face-masks for health workers

A local woman in Thomastown is asking for help to make face-masks.

Costume designer Julia McConville is part of a Facebook group of 500 people called Masks 4 All Ireland.

They’re aiming to supply care-home staff and others with the high-quality cotton face-masks.

The masks haven’t been approved for hospitals but Julia’s been telling KCLR that they are very well designed and made to a professional standard.

She told Sue Nunn on The Way it is that people can get involved by donating material or funding but they are also looking for people who have a sewing machine and want to help produce the masks.

Alternatively if you are looking for face-masks you can also get in touch with the group through their page.